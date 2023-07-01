BANGOR - This coming weekend, the Cross Insurance Center will host the Title IX Invitational Girls Basketball Tournament, an event spearheaded by the John Bapst girls basketball program.
"My assistant coach Matt Smith and I, everything we've done together is about growth and the opportunity to build the basketball community," Bapst head coach Marisa Kelley says.
So, they got a hold of 11 of the state's other top girls teams to play in a weekend tournament honoring Title IX. Signed in 1972 by Richard Nixon, the bill barred discrimination on the basis of sex in American schools.
"We're finding more and more that less young female athletes are aware of Title IX, what it really means, and where we would have been without it," Kelley explains.
In keeping with the theme, most of the officials in the tournament will also be female.
"We decided to go big, get as many female referees as we could, and make it an empowering weekend for everybody, " Kelley says.
Every school will play two games Saturday, and the top teams from those games will play a single-elimination bracket on Sunday. That's a lot to fit into two days, so there will be a 35-second shot clock to keep things rolling, but that's not the only reason.
"We do have college coaches that were invited," Kelley says. "We just wanted to see how we could keep the games running and also give them a taste for the next level. What a better way to do that than throw a shot clock at them."
But they aren't the only stars coming to the Cross. Saturday at noon will be a Unified girls basketball game featuring two teams of athletes and partners from around the state.
"The term we kept using was 'all female athletes,' and then there was a moment where I was like, 'we're not reaching all female athletes,'" Kelley says. "In order to do that, [Unified] is what we need."
And for Kelley, she is hoping that the event will be a success that can reach far beyond the weekend.
"We're looking forward to a wonderful event and we hope to make this an annual thing," Kelley says. "For now, we let it ride and see how it goes. We're excited for everybody to be a part of it."