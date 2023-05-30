The effects of fires burning in nova scotia could be felt in Maine as early as tomorrow.
The Maine Department of Environmental Protection says 24-hour particle pollution concentrations are expected to reach moderate levels Tuesday late afternoon into Wednesday.
Several fires have been burning for more than a day in Nova Scotia and the smoke has moved into the Gulf of Maine, where winds are expected to bring the smoke ashore in Maine including during the evening hours Tuesday.
Skies will be hazy; visibility may be reduced and the odor of smoke is likely to be apparent.
The dep says you may want to avoid strenuous outdoor activity. If you are indoors, close windows and circulate indoor air with a fan or air conditioner.