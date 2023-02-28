UMA BANGOR DENTAL HYGIENE CLINIC - PENOBSCOT *CLOSED 2/28 ALL DAY*

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 2 to 5 ft expected. * WHERE...Penobscot Bay and Casco Bay. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Interior DownEast, North Woods, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. &&