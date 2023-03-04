Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. The highest totals will be along and west of a line from Dexter to Eastbrook, including the Interstate 395 and Route 1A corridors. * WHERE...Interior Hancock and Southern Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could lead to patchy blowing snow and further reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel extremely dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. &&