Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 7 inches. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock, Interior Hancock, and Southern Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel extremely dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. &&