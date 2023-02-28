RSU 71 BELFAST, BELMONT, SWANVILLE, SEARSMONT, AND MORILL *EARLY DISMISSAL 2/28 * Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28, 2023 Updated 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RSU 71 BELFAST, BELMONT, SWANVILLE, SEARSMONT, AND MORILL *EARLY DISMISSAL 2/28 *GRADES 6- 12 DISMISS AT 11:30; K-5 DISMISS AT 12:30. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you 2 Weather Alerts See All > Weather Alert ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 2 to 5 ft expected. * WHERE...Penobscot Bay and Casco Bay. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. && ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Interior DownEast, North Woods, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. && Currently in Bangor 28° Cloudy28° / 12° 11 AM 28° 12 PM 28° 1 PM 28° 2 PM 27° 3 PM 27° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesAll passengers survive shocking plane crashPolice seize large amount of illegal drugsSappi's Somerset Mill looks to the futureNo. 3 Orono too much for No. 1 Ellsworth, Riots win Boys B NorthTwo inmates charged with drug smugglingClass B North boys finals features unique matchup of offseason teammatesNo. 1 Brewer dominates No. 3 Skowhegan to win A North, first regional boys title since '88Maine gets more LIHEAP fundingFast Break X's and O's: Preview of Class A North finals, No. 1 Brewer vs. No. 3 SkowheganNo. 1 Dexter starts hot in regional finals victory over No. 2 Penobscot Valley Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV, 371 Target Industrial Circle Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.