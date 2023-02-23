Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Storm total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected, with locally higher amounts west of a line from Newport to Bar Harbor. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock, Interior Hancock, and Southern Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute, as the highest snow rates will be during that time. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel extremely dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. &&