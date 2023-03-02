...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches
for a storm total of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington, Interior Hancock, and
Southern Penobscot Counties.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause
primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited
visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to
newengland511.org.
&&
...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR HEAVY SNOW...
Heavy snow with visibility frequently one-quarter mile or less
will impact Bangor International Airport from 1145AM until
2PM. Snowfall rates up to one inch per hour are possible.