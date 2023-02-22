Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Stonington, ME to Port Clyde, ME out 25 NM, Penobscot Bay, Coastal Waters from Port Clyde, ME to Cape Elizabeth, ME out 25 NM, Casco Bay and Coastal Waters from Cape Elizabeth, ME to Merrimack River, MA out 25 NM. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock, Interior Hancock, and Southern Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel extremely dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. &&