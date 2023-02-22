DOWNTOWN BANGOR PARKING BAN *11:00 PM - 6:00 AM 2/22-2/23* Feb 22, 2023 Feb 22, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There is a Downtown Bangor Parking Ban in effect from 11:00 pm tonight through 6:00 am tomorrow, to allow for snow management and removal operations. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bangor, Maine Recommended for you 1 Weather Alert See All > Weather Alert ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 7 inches. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock, Interior Hancock, and Southern Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel extremely dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. && Currently in Bangor 36° Partly Cloudy36° / 25° 1 PM 36° 2 PM 36° 3 PM 35° 4 PM 32° 5 PM 30° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesNo.7 Messalonskee upsets No. 2 Nokomis in Boys A North quarterfinals off Smith's buzzer-beaterWoman dies in snowmobile crashNo. 1 Brewer erases halftime deficit with huge third quarter to advance to semisFast Break Tournament Edition: 1-on-1 with Ellsworth boys' basketballSnowmobile crash in Penobscot closes roadUnclaimed property could be yoursStephen King film adaptation brings life to closed-down Ellsworth pubNo. 3 Eages advance to semifinals with dominant win over No. 6 TrojansNo. 5 Nokomis defeats No. 4 Camden Hills in Girls A North quarterfinal upsetMobile home fire in Atkinson leaves two people injured Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV, 371 Target Industrial Circle Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.