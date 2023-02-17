CARIBOU BMV *CLOSING @ 1PM* 2/17 Feb 17, 2023 Feb 17, 2023 Updated 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Due to increasingly worsening winter weather in northern Maine today, the Caribou Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch will be closing at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you 2 Weather Alerts See All > Weather Alert ...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR FREEZING RAIN... Freezing rain will impact Bangor International Airport from around 11 AM until around 5 PM. An isolated lightning strike is also possible around 11 AM. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, sleet accumulations around one third of an inch and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. && Currently in Bangor 33° Cloudy37° / 32° 1 PM 31° 2 PM 30° 3 PM 29° 4 PM 29° 5 PM 29° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesFire destroys home in East MillinocketSnowmobile crash in Penobscot closes roadTwo inmates charged with drug smugglingBelfast wins Class B North Wrestling Championship, Mattanawcook runners-upOxford Hills, Central Aroostook, Ellsworth among winners at MPA Cheer ChampionshipsEllsworth cheer reacts to first state title in program historyTwo charged in store burglaryHardwood Spotlight Week 10: Winslow boys hoops pining for first title in 20 yearsMan accused of stabbing in courtBlack Bears score two in the second period to lead them to victory over Blackhawks Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV, 371 Target Industrial Circle Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.