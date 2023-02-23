Bangor Downtown Parking Ban 11:00pm (2/23) - 6am (2/24) Feb 23, 2023 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Currently in Bangor 13° Cloudy13° / 10° 3 PM 14° 4 PM 15° 5 PM 15° 6 PM 17° 7 PM 17° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesNo.7 Messalonskee upsets No. 2 Nokomis in Boys A North quarterfinals off Smith's buzzer-beaterWoman dies in snowmobile crashFast Break Tournament Edition: 1-on-1 with Ellsworth boys' basketballNo. 1 Brewer erases halftime deficit with huge third quarter to advance to semisUnclaimed property could be yoursStephen King film adaptation brings life to closed-down Ellsworth pubNo. 3 Eages advance to semifinals with dominant win over No. 6 TrojansSappi's Somerset Mill looks to the futureNo. 5 Nokomis defeats No. 4 Camden Hills in Girls A North quarterfinal upsetMobile home fire in Atkinson leaves two people injured Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV, 371 Target Industrial Circle Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.