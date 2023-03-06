...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Southern Penobscot, Interior Hancock, Central
Washington, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and isolated power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&