Weather Alert

...A band of heavy snow and gusty winds will affect Hancock County and portions of Washington and Penobscot Counties... At 139 PM...An area of heavy snow was located over the Gulf of Maine and just off the coast. The heaviest snow will reach the coast around 2 PM and continue to move north across Downeast Maine, reaching the Bangor area around 4 PM. Rapidly deteriorating visibility and road conditions are expected in this band of heavy snow along with snowfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph are also expected. If you must travel, be prepared for snow covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Areas of blowing snow reducing visibility to less than one half mile at times. * WHERE...Central Washington, Interior Hancock, and Southern Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and power lines. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel extremely dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. &&