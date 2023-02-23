...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30
kt and seas 4 to 7 ft expected. For the Gale Watch, northwest
winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 3 to 6 ft
possible.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Stonington, ME to Port Clyde, ME
out 25 NM, Penobscot Bay, Coastal Waters from Port Clyde, ME
to Cape Elizabeth, ME out 25 NM, Casco Bay and Coastal Waters
from Cape Elizabeth, ME to Merrimack River, MA out 25 NM.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 PM EST this
evening. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through
Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Storm total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches
expected, with locally higher amounts west of a line from Newport
to Bar Harbor.
* WHERE...Coastal Hancock, Interior Hancock, and Southern Penobscot
Counties.
* WHEN...Until Noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute, as the
highest snow rates will be during that time.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel extremely dangerous. If you must travel,
keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of
an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to
newengland511.org.
&&