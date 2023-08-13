BANGOR -- A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing an EMT worker outside of a gas station in Bangor.
Around 2:30 a.M. This morning, Bangor police arrested Justin Hill of Portland after he allegedly stabbed a Northern Light Ambulance crew member outside of Circle K on Odlin Road.
When police arrived on scene, Hill was being restrained on the ground by a nearby witness.
The victim of the stabbing was taken to a local hospital for treatment for cuts to his head and hand.
The victim told officials he does not know Hill and did not know of any motivation for the assault.
Hill has been taken to the Penobscot county jail and charged with aggravated assault.