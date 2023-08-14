BANGOR -- Officials attempted to hold an arraignment for the man accused of stabbing a Bangor EMT.
Monday afternoon, Justin Hill of Portland appeared in the Penobscot Judicial Center for what would have been his initial court appearance and arraignment.
But due to his inability to cooperate, his arraignment has been postponed until Wednesday of this week.
When asked to confirm his identity, Hill stated, "Hello, I'm Justin hill I haven't received any rights. I'm being held hostage by a homosexual (unintelligible). I need to be rescued and examined by a doctor outside of the state of Maine."
After that statement, Hill yelled multiple slurs in the courtroom.
The attorney representing Hill in court says he has not been able to communicate to Hill the charges he is facing.
According to Bangor police, Hill is facing a charge of aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed an on-duty EMT worker outside of the Circle K on Odlin Road in Bangor early Sunday morning.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for cuts to his hand and head and says he does not know Hill or why he would attack him.
During the court appearance, a representative of the state requested a Title 15 examination which would have Hill mentally evaluated.
Hill will be held without bail until at least Wednesday.