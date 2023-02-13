BANGOR -- One of the region's largest police departments is fighting an uphill battle while it tries to fill its vacant positions.
According to Bangor Police Department's Public Information officer Sergeant Jason McAmbley, the Bangor police department is still short 10 officers and he doesn't see any end in sight for the shortage.
"It's low everywhere. It's low for every department and we're kind of fortunate that we're only down ten, we were down fourteen a couple of weeks ago. It's making do with less and really the only thing you can do with less is less," Says McAmbley
McAmbley says the current shortage can be attributed to a number of things but there are two factors that stick out above the rest.
One problem is there is still a large backlog of students at the Maine police academy due to covid, which is stopping new officers from getting started.
The other is the type of calls Bangor police officers are known to respond to.
McAmbley says, "One of the things we hear is - you deal with the homeless a lot - which is true".
Mcambley says that a lot of officers are wary of dealing with Bangor's large homeless population.
However, McAmbley says there is a team being put together for the city that should take care of the majority of that problem.
"We have our Bangor community action team that is dealing with a lot of those calls that are not police calls, we call them welfare checks," says McAmbley, "They're gonna go out and handle those calls for us".
Mcambley says that he hopes the presence of the Bangor Community Action Team or b-cat will show potential officers that their time will largely be spent on police work and not as much on what they perceive as social work.
In addition to the B-CAT program, McAmbley says that the city is also offering very competitive wages and schedules to new and current officers but only time will tell if those changes will be enough to affect the police shortage.