BANGOR -- Our pets of the week from Bangor Humane Society, are two kittens, named Uno and Tres. 

They are a bonded pair, which means they'll need to go home together. 

For more information, watch the full video interview, and head to BangorHumane.org

Anchor

Emma serves as a Morning News Anchor for the station, and a part - time reporter. In her free time she enjoys digging through old newspaper archives, watching horror movies and spending every moment she can near the ocean.

Recommended for you