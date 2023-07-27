POTW: Dozer Emma Smith Emma Smith Anchor Author email Jul 27, 2023 Jul 27, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BANGOR -- Our pet of the week is a short-legged, three-year-old ball-of-energy, named Dozer. Dozer is up for adoption at the Bangor Humane Society. To learn more, watch the full interview, and head to BangorHumane.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Emma Smith Anchor Author email Follow Emma Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Currently in Bangor 76° Cloudy76° / 69° 1 PM 75° 2 PM 75° 3 PM 74° 4 PM 75° 5 PM 75° Storm CancellationsSign up here Trending Articles Videos ArticlesHistoric Searsport building crumblesNew boat tour company in BucksportHollywood comes to MaineBucksport Bay Festival returnsAlleged driver in hit-and-run crash appears in courtSenior League Regional players wowed by Mansfield, taking full advantage of opportunityMaine Maritime Academy chief engineer looks back on final voyageMan disappears in pond in LincolnKevin Call Jr. Memorial Truck & Tractor Pull brings adrenaline, family to HermonOne person seriously injured in I-95 crash Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.