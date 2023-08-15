MEDWAY -- A man was seriously injured last night while walking along a roadway in Medway.
The East Millinocket police Department says emergency crews were called to Route 157 just before ten o'clock Sunday night.
They say a forty-year-old man from Bradford had been walking along the road between the gateway inn and circle-k when he was struck by a passing vehicle.
Officials say the man suffered serious injuries and was transported to the Millinocket hospital before being transferred to northern light eastern Maine medical center.
The early investigation indicates the driver of a Hyundai SUV couldn't avoid the pedestrian because he was walking in the roadway.
There's no word on his condition.