Parent and Me Ballet
ArtWaves 1345A Hwy 102 Town Hill Bar Harbor
Saturdays March 4, 11th, 18th, 25th, April 1st & 8th
6 sessions. 9:00am to 9:45am
$32.50
Parents! Bring your kiddos aged 18 months to 2.5 years ago and join our wonderful Dance Instructor, Kasey Berzinis-McLaughlin, for a wonderful ballet workshop!
In this workshop, parents and children will learn the basic skills of ballet, class etiquette, and self confidence.
Instructor Bio: Kasey Berzinis-McLaughlin comes to us with fifteen years experience as a dancer, and two years as a dance teacher. Growing up in the Portland Area, she studied hip hop, jazz, contemporary, and musical theatre. She has taught ballet, tap, hip hop, lyrical, and flamenco but enjoys teaching hip-hop, and princess ballet the most. After a break from teaching during the pandemic, she is excited to be teaching dance again!