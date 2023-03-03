FILE -- Governor Mills' Opioid Response Team hosted its monthly webinar series Friday afternoon, this time highlighting two prominent agencies on the front lines of the opioid epidemic.

It featured a conversation between the Office of Behavioral Health Director Sarah Squirrell and SAMSHA Deputy Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use Tom Coderre.

The two discussed the provisions recently passed in the Consolidated Appropriations Act by Congress and the work being done to expand the substance use and opioid response capacity in Maine.

"We have already benefited here in Maine seeing increases in our O.T.P. providers across the state. As I mentioned increases in medication and increases in our MaineCare claims for services which is also a great sign and indication that also underscores the significance of the expansion of our services here in Maine as well," said Squirrell.

This webinar is currently held on the first Friday of each month from 11:30am-12:30 pm. Anyone interested in attending should visit AdCare's website to register.

