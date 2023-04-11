BANGOR - Former Old Town Coyotes and current Husson Eagles McKenna Smith and Tanner Evans were recognized by the North Atlantic Conference as performers of the week in their respective sports.
Smith, the ace for Husson softball, was named NAC Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season on Monday. She helped the Eagles to six wins last week, posting a 4-0 record with one save, 31 scoreless innings with 32 strikeouts to add to what's been an impressive spring. She boats a 1.23 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP, along with 116 strikeouts.
On the baseball diamond, sophomore third baseman Tanner Evans was recognized as NAC Player of the Week. He helped his Eagles to a 5-1 record, batting an insane .591 with 13 hits and eight RBI. Five of his hits were for extra bases, including a walk-off homerun on Saturday to take down NVU-Lyndon.