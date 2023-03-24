LEVANT -- The Penobscot Commissioner’s Office has awarded 25,000 to a local non-profit dedicated to providing affordable housing opportunities to the homeless.
Design wall housing offers potential tenants access to resources to aid in their transition out of homelessness.
The two co-founders have extensive backgrounds in social work services and strong connections throughout Penobscot county.
President Robin Sandau is a mental health therapist, and explains the organization has a team of 30 plus volunteers ready to connect people to local resources ranging from rides to recovery meetings, or free diaper programs.
"It takes more than a business relationship to make something like this work. I'm really invested in connecting with the people we house,” said Robin.
"Basically just trying to get people housed and back to where they were or forward either way,” said Jonathan Sandua.
The co-founders are working to purchase a vacant building by the end of May, and they are planning a host of fundraisers in April.
