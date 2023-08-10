CORINTH -- An annual yard sale fundraiser in the town of Corinth takes a unique approach.
Roxanne Easler has been organizing the yard sale for the past 19 years and says all the items are donated by community members.
What sets this yard sale apart is that there are no price tags on any of the items. Instead, people can purchase the goods by making a donation that works for them.
All the money raised supports less fortunate families during the holiday season, ensuring every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning.
"Nothing will have a price tag because I don't want anyone to feel like they can't have Elmo because he's too much money. If Elmo is sold for a quarter, so be it. It will even out," Easler said.
The sale kicked off Thursday afternoon at 212 Tate Road in Corinth. It will be open through Saturday.
Easler says the yard sale has raised approximately $40,000 over the years.