BANGOR - Watts Hall Community Arts in Thomaston will be host to the world premiere of a one-of-a-kind multimedia juggling and variety show on Saturday. 

Called "Enter the Fish Tank", the group combines innovative music originals and remixes of electronic producer ThinkFishTank, with the entirely unique juggling and prop manipulation tactics of renowned stage performer Shane Miclon. 

To learn more about the show, head to EnterTheFishTank.com, and for tickets to the 7 p.m. Saturday show, head to WattsHallThomaston.com

