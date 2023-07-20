BANGOR -- A Bangor woman faces up to five years behind bars for stealing from her employer.
On Thursday, 54-year-old Angelia Holt pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing more than $28,000 while working as an accounting clerk for a tribal organization.
Court records show Holt used a credit card issued to another employee for unauthorized personal expenses and altered the invoices to conceal the theft.
Holt faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
She will be sentenced at a later date.