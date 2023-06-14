ORRINGTON -- The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says a firefighter and sheriff's deputy were assaulted at an Orrington structure fire Tuesday night.
They say 62-year-old Erlene Morgan, who owned the burning house, was being "agitated and confrontational" towards the firefighters trying to extinguish the burning building.
When the firefighters tried to gain entry to the home, Morgan allegedly pushed one of them out of the way.
The sheriff's office says a deputy tried to de-escalate the situation, but when the deputy tried to escort Morgan away from the fire she allegedly punched him in the face and later bit his forearm.
The deputy was treated at the hospital for his injuries.
Morgan was arrested and transported to Penobscot County Jail. She is charged with assault on an officer, refusing to submit to arrest, assault, and obstructing government administration.