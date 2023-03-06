NEWPORT -- Steve Hanson’s wife Diane was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015. The cancer spread multiple times over the next several years, prompting her to make the hard decision to end treatment.

"She eventually got tired of being sick from chemo, sick from medicines," Hanson said.

The Hansons spent the next year traveling and making memories together, but as Diane’s health continued to decline, hospice care became part of the conversation.

"There was a real negative connotation in her mind of having hospice, but in fact the opposite was true," Hanson said. "She didn't want to call hospice because she was under the impression that with hospice, once they came, that was it. You were dying."

Tricia Clukey, a Northern Light Home Care and Hospice social worker helped correct that misconception.

"A lot of people feel like when hospice comes in, that means I'm going to die quicker. And the studies show people that have hospice with the same disease actually live longer because they're living better," Clukey said.

Hanson said that was the case for his wife. He felt hospice bought them more time together and made it easier to treat her immediate needs.

"We had an advocate that could actually call a doctor right away and say, 'I'm here, this is what I'm seeing. This is what the patient's dealing with,' and that got handled. It didn't become a days-long process. It became a today or tomorrow process," Hanson said.

Clukey said hospice care is multi-faceted, taking into account all aspects of a patient’s health.

"Hospice is more than just physical care, it's emotional care, it's compassionate care, it's spiritual care. It's looking at you holistically," Clukey said. "Hospice isn't about giving up, it's about taking your life back. Because now your days are your own to spend doing what you want to do, going out for a ride, getting ice cream with your grandchildren, going to see a play, going on a vacation."

Hanson recommends people start the conversation about hospice care early.

"The one thing I would say to anybody is don't you don't wait until you're like literally in the worst of it. You can get them in there and it could be easier for everybody... It got a lot better."

According to Clukey, most insurance companies cover 100 percent of the cost of hospice care.

If you or someone you know is considering starting that conversation, you can find more information and resources here.