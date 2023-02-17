Community Calendar February 17th - 19th

Friday, February 17th

Winter Sawmill Show

920 Acadia Hwy, Orland

10 am

Demonstrating all bandsaws.

Somerset SnowFest Kick-Off Party

Bigelow Brewing Company, Skowhegan

4 pm - 8 pm

Somerset SnowFest kick-off with the unveiling of the dedicated Bigelow x Baxter collab beer.

The Focus Group Improv Comedy

Bangor Arts Exchange, Bangor

8 pm - 9 pm

Doors at 7:30. Tickets in advance are $7, day of the show are $10.

Live improv comedy.

Snowmobile Parade - Katahdin Area Winterfest

Northern Timber Cruisers Clubhouse

5:15 pm line up / parade starts at 6 pm

Down Main Street to Northern Timber Cruisers Club house. Bonfire and concessions.

Indoor story-time

Camden Public Library

10 am - 11 am

For pre-school age children. In the Picker Room.

“The Secret Garden” from Ten Bucks Theatre

Ten Bucks Theatre, Bangor Mall

7 pm

A classic tale brought to life. $15.

Saturday, February 18th

Kids Box Sled Derby

West Side Lake George Regional Park, Canaan

9 am

Part of Somerset Snowfest. The hill will be built up bigger and better than last year. Register in advance.

The Waldo County Shrine Club Gun Show

Anah Shrine, Bangor

9 am - 5 pm

$8 admission, kids 12 and under free.

10th Mountain View Youth Sport Winter Fest

Flanders Pond

5 am - 5 pm

Ice fishing derby for all ages. Three categories: pickerel, bass and perch. $10 a ticket for each entry. Concessions run by Sumner Memorial Freshman.

Pizza and Whoopie Pie Train Ride

Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad

11 am - 12:15 pm

Enjoy pizza, a whoopie dessert, and a beverage on your Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad ride. Adult tickets cost $28 and children are $18.

Pokemon Day

Bangor Comic and Toy Con, Bangor Mall

11 am

Training, trading, general play and free Pokemon video games, as well as a tournament! $10 per family to join the fun.

Mardi Gras Party

Brewer Eagles Club

6 pm - 11 pm

Claimed to be Eastern Maine’s biggest Mardi Gras party. Featuring Maine’s top drag performers. Ages 18+. VIP advance tickets are $20, general admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Sunday, February 19th

Somerset Snowfest Ice Fishing Derby

Lake George Regional Park East

5:30 am - 3 pm

Cash prizes for first and second-largest fish per species! Part of the 10 day long Somerset Snowfest.

Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides

Coburn Park, Skowhegan

10 am - 2 pm

Also part of Somerset Snowfest. Free sleigh rides thanks to Seavey Farm.