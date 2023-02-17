winter activities

Community Calendar February 17th - 19th 

 

Friday, February 17th

 

Winter Sawmill Show 

920 Acadia Hwy, Orland

10 am 

Demonstrating all bandsaws.

 

Somerset SnowFest Kick-Off Party 

Bigelow Brewing Company, Skowhegan

4 pm - 8 pm 

Somerset SnowFest kick-off with the unveiling of the dedicated Bigelow x Baxter collab beer. 

 

The Focus Group Improv Comedy 

Bangor Arts Exchange, Bangor 

8 pm - 9 pm 

Doors at 7:30. Tickets in advance are $7, day of the show are $10. 

Live improv comedy. 

 

Snowmobile Parade - Katahdin Area Winterfest

Northern Timber Cruisers Clubhouse

5:15 pm line up / parade starts at 6 pm 

Down Main Street to Northern Timber Cruisers Club house. Bonfire and concessions. 

 

Indoor story-time 

Camden Public Library

10 am - 11 am 

For pre-school age children. In the Picker Room. 

 

“The Secret Garden” from Ten Bucks Theatre

Ten Bucks Theatre, Bangor Mall 

7 pm 

A classic tale brought to life. $15. 

 

 

 

Saturday, February 18th

 

 

Kids Box Sled Derby

West Side Lake George Regional Park, Canaan

9 am 

Part of Somerset Snowfest. The hill will be built up bigger and better than last year. Register in advance. 

 

The Waldo County Shrine Club Gun Show

Anah Shrine, Bangor 

9 am - 5 pm 

$8 admission, kids 12 and under free. 

 

10th Mountain View Youth Sport Winter Fest 

Flanders Pond

5 am - 5 pm 

Ice fishing derby for all ages. Three categories: pickerel, bass and perch. $10 a ticket for each entry. Concessions run by Sumner Memorial Freshman. 

 

Pizza and Whoopie Pie Train Ride 

Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad 

11 am - 12:15 pm 

Enjoy pizza, a whoopie dessert, and a beverage on your Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad ride. Adult tickets cost $28 and children are $18. 

 

Pokemon Day 

Bangor Comic and Toy Con, Bangor Mall 

11 am 

Training, trading, general play and free Pokemon video games, as well as a tournament! $10 per family to join the fun. 

 

Mardi Gras Party 

Brewer Eagles Club 

6 pm - 11 pm 

Claimed to be Eastern Maine’s biggest Mardi Gras party. Featuring Maine’s top drag performers. Ages 18+. VIP advance tickets are $20, general admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. 

 

 

Sunday, February 19th

 

 

Somerset Snowfest Ice Fishing Derby 

Lake George Regional Park East

5:30 am - 3 pm 

Cash prizes for first and second-largest fish per species! Part of the 10 day long Somerset Snowfest. 

 

Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides 

Coburn Park, Skowhegan

10 am - 2 pm 

Also part of Somerset Snowfest. Free sleigh rides thanks to Seavey Farm.

 

 

