Community Calendar: May 19th and 20th

Friday, May 19th

Saxl Park Bird Walk

Cascade Park, Bangor

7 - 8:30 am

Organized by the Penobscot Valley Audubon. Meet in the Cascade Park parking lot, and please leave pets at home.

2nd Annual Pennamaquan Alewife Festival

12 Little Falls Rd, Pembroke

9 am - 3 pm

Fishing and smoking alewives with Downeast Salmon Federation. Presentations, workshops, bike rentals, FREE lunch buffet. For the kids there will be a fish painting activity. Saturday as well.

Amanda Curry Benefit

High Tide, Bangor

All Day

10% of proceeds from your order will be donated to support Amanda’s daughters.

UMaine Clean Sweep Sale

Alfond Arena, Orono

11 am - 5 pm

Great deals on everything left unwanted from dorm rooms.

“Out in May Back by October” Exhibit Premier

The Parsonage Gallery, Searsport

4 pm

Summer J. Hart has created works of art made primarily of newsprint from the ruins of the East Millinocket Paper Mill. Using techniques she learned from her Native American family members.

Germination Festival

75 Carson Hill Rd, Harmony

12 - 4 pm

Live music, live art, good food, camping and fun. An all weekend event. Day passes priced at $65.

All Roads Music Fest

143 Church Street, Belfast

6 - 10 pm

Spose, Brit Martin, Malik Elijah, and Graphic Melee will all perform. All ages welcome. Friday and Saturday. Day passes start at $30.

Chris Ross plays solo

The Farmhouse Inn, Blue Hill

7 pm

Well known artist Chris Ross kicks off his Maine tour!

Saturday, May 20th

Community Craft and Yard Sale

Searsport Elementary School

8 am - 3 pm

General admission is $1.

Downtown Bangor Adopt-A-Garden Big Dig Day

Norumbega Parkway

9 am

Beautify Bangor and adopt a garden! Sign up online.

Downeast Horizons 2023 Color Fun 5K

Downeast Horizons, Ellsworth

9 am

Register in advance and meet for the start in the parking lot.

Clothing Swap

Patten Free Library

10 am - 4 pm

Fill a bag for $5! All proceeds support the library.

Alewife Day

Maine Forest and Logging Museum, Bradley

10 am - 3 pm

Come see the alewives return from the ocean to Chemo Pond. Gas Lombard's and mills running. Blacksmith will be in. Kids games. $10 adults, $5 kids.

Pokemon Day

Bangor Comic & Toy Con

11 am - 5 pm

$10 door fee for the whole family. Trading, learning, playing, a tournament and more!

Lost & Found Market

Steamboat Landing, Belfast

12 - 5 pm

Twenty vendors with curated selections of clothing, décor, jewelry and accessories. Free entry.

Enter the Fish Tank World Premiere

Watts Hall Community Arts, Thomaston

7 pm - 8:15 pm

One of a kind multimedia juggling and variety music show!

Elsie & Ethan Music Duo

Wayside Grange, Dexter

7 - 9 pm

Original and traditional songs and tunes. Fiddle, guitar, vocals, cello and banjo! Tickets are $15.

Down East Dead debut at G-Force

G-Force Entertainment, Bangor

9 pm - 1 am

Maine based Grateful Dead tribute band “Down East Dead” plays all night.