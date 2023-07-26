STOCKTON SPRINGS -- 7-year-old Parker Russell was beach combing during a family visit to Stockton Springs when she found something special.
"I was looking for shells with my dad, and I found the shell I wanted and then I went and picked it up, and then there was the ring underneath," said Parker.
The ring is 10 karat gold, believed to be a wedding band, and around a women's size 6 and a half.
The ring was found on the shores of a beach front Airbnb.
The owner of the rental house, Paul Barclay, says many people pass through the beach on a summer's day - so there's no telling who the ring belongs to.
"You know, it's here, it ain't going anywhere - so hopefully we can find the owner," he states.
In the meantime, Parker will look a little closer at seemingly ordinary shells.
She adds that she is now known as "a little pirate" to her family.