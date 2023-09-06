WATERVILLE -- Waterville Police are investigating a shooting they say left one person injured.
Waterville police chief William Bonney says a little before 4pm Wednesday they got a report of a shooting at the Nissen Country Kitchen and Bakery Outlet on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
Bonney says one person was injured but did not want to give details on the injuries sustained by the victim.
There was a heavy police presence as they worked to secure the scene and understand exactly what happened.
"At this point, the scene is contained and we are talking with both the shooter and the person that was shot and there is no threat to the public at this time," he said.
No further details have been released so far. We will bring you any updates as we get them.