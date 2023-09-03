WATERVILLE -- If you've got a budding baseball star in the family this story is for you. The Waterville Police Department is hoping to get the word about a free baseball clinic for area young people.
It's called Badges for Baseball and the clinic will be held at Purnell-Wrigley field in Waterville next Saturday, September 9. So here's your chance to plan ahead.
It's for kids ages 8-13, and there are different time slots depending on the age of your baseball enthusiast. Both sessions will involve learning the fundamentals of the game, including pitching and catching.
No experience is required to attend and equipment will be available. Transportation to the clinic is also available upon request.
For more information, you can contact Jason Longley via email at jlongley@waterville-me.gov.