BANGOR -- A Waterville man was sentenced Friday to almost a decade behind bars today in U.S. District Court in Bangor for trafficking fentanyl.
32 year-old Patrick Hanson will spend a little over 9 years in prison followed by six years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in November of last year.
According to court records, in October 2021, officers with the Waterville Police Department arrested Hanson after receiving information that he had threatened another individual. After his arrest, Hanson was found to have a total of seven packages of suspected narcotics on his person or in his immediate possession, including one package that he had kicked under a door while at the police station.
A Bangor federal judge found him to be a career offender under federal sentencing guidelines, which subjected him to a higher sentence.