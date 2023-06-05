FREEDOM -- Turtles may be known for being slow but this is the time of year when they are truly on the move.

Snappers and painted turtles are often hit by motorists while looking to lay eggs, and when that happens Avian Haven in Freedom is there to help.

"Last year we took in about 75 turtles and we take in more every year," said Avian Haven Executive Director Leigh Hallett. "When we look at our numbers, it's the first two weeks of June that are really peak season."

Avian Haven is known for rescuing and rehabilitating birds, but there's a whole part of the nonprofit in Freedom that is just as dedicated to helping injured turtles.

"He came in, his beak was really bloody," described Kayla Tabaldo while holding a giant snapping turtle, "But he's rehab-able because he can still eat."

Kayla Tibaldo is a rehab assistant at Avian Haven. She says over the years the nonprofit has helped snapping, painted, wood and box turtles.

"Often times this time of year they are trying to get to nesting habitats, so they're crossing roads because roads go through their paths and they get hit by a car and have shell fractures," said Tibaldo before continuing, "What we do is we clean the injury first, then we'll close it and use this special tape with special glue to hold it in place. This guy you can't even tell where the fracture is because we've pushed it together so well."

Avian Haven isn't the only rehab facility dedicated to the welfare of these reptiles. Acadia Wildlife on MDI, Center for Wildlife in Cape Neddick and Misfit's Rehab in Auburn also take in injured turtles.

"They take so long to reproduce. Snappers take about 30 years so if you are saving one, you are really doing the work to save the species," Tabaldo said.

Leigh Hallett says Avian Haven is willing to help, but motorists can also play a role in the longevity of turtles.

"Motorists can really be on guard, slow down a bit, and pay attention when they are going through roadways where there is swamp, there's water, or there's ponds on either side of the road," explained Hallett. "It can make a huge difference because a turtle is not going to rush to get out of the way of an oncoming car the way other wildlife does."