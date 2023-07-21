WALDOBORO -- A Maine man faces several federal charges, including assaulting two capitol police officers, for his alleged role in the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
According to the Department of Justice, court documents show 39-year-old Matthew Brackley traveled from his home in Waldoboro to Washington D.C. to attend the "Stop the Steal" rally.
After the rally, Brackley allegedly entered the Capitol building before making his way through the crypt, where rioters pushed through police lines and headed towards the Senate chambers.
Court records show the rioters were once again stopped by police and told to back up, but according to the DOJ, Brackley did not retreat and asked the officers where the Speaker of the House’s office was located.
Then, Brackley allegedly turned to the crowd behind him and shouted, “Let’s go!”, before using both arms to push through the officers ahead.
The DOJ says Brackley allegedly led the rioters toward the Senate chambers before police deployed a chemical spray, causing him and others to retreat.
Brackley is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and civil disorder, along with several other misdemeanor charges.
According to the DOJ, more than 1,069 people have been arrested in connection to January 6.