Live theater is alive and well at the historic Lakewood Theater in Skowhegan. And it's all thanks to local actors who have an abundance of talent to share.

"When you are coming to this theater you are walking into history," said Art Meneses.

Lakewood Theater has been making audiences laugh, cry, sing and connect with others for decades through its memorable plays and musicals. It was created in 1901 by Herbert Swett of Bangor.

This iconic place just so happens to also be the backdrop of Katherine Quinn's childhood.

"I thought everyone had a summer theater. I thought it was completely normal," said Quinn. "I mean, every little girl has a trunk full of dress up clothes. I had an entire costume shop and a stage that I'd put heels on, dress up and again I thought this was completely normal."

Quinn's family purchased this theater in 1985. She and her brother grew up around the actors that graced this local stage.

"It was pretty cool and our parents let us get dressed up and bring our friends to matinees," she said. "And they didn't censor us. We could see all the shows. They let us see whatever we wanted."

Now in its 123rd year of operation, the performers at Lakewood Theater put on nine shows a season from May until September. Art Meneses is one of the actors.

"I always joke that I moonlight as an educator during the school year because this is my favorite place to be," he said.

Meneses says this venue and the caliber of talent that walk through these doors is what keeps Lakewood Theater flourishing.

"We don't have movie stars and Broadway stars that come to act but we have this incredible pool of talent that is within our own community," explained Meneses. "And you're still going to be entertained and we're still at our height."