Fatal-car-crash.jpg

MADAWASKA -- Maine State Police have released the names of those killed after a vehicle crashed into a Madawaska home over the weekend.

According to State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss, a Ford Econoline van crashed into a home at 149 Bellevue Street around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Both the driver of the van and a resident inside the home were killed in the crash.

The driver has been identified by the office of Chief Medical Examiner as 44-year-old Shawn Cote of Madawaska.

The deceased resident has been identified as 71-year-old David Morin of Madawaska.

The crash is still under investigation, and more information is expected to be released at a later date.

