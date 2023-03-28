MADAWASKA -- Maine State Police have released the names of those killed after a vehicle crashed into a Madawaska home over the weekend.
According to State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss, a Ford Econoline van crashed into a home at 149 Bellevue Street around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Both the driver of the van and a resident inside the home were killed in the crash.
The driver has been identified by the office of Chief Medical Examiner as 44-year-old Shawn Cote of Madawaska.
The deceased resident has been identified as 71-year-old David Morin of Madawaska.
The crash is still under investigation, and more information is expected to be released at a later date.