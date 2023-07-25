Maine has a shortage of veterinarians and no one understands that better than pet owners looking for services for their four-legged companions.

One local vet has decided to take her clinic on the road to help pet owners in need. Her business is called Go Vet Go.

"Some people can't drive, don't want to drive, or don't want to put their pet through that drive so we get booked up pretty quickly," shared Kali Fields, lead technician & practice manager with Go Vet Go.

Go Vet Go is a full service veterinary clinic on wheels. Owner and veterinarian Brandi Smith moved from Vermont to Maine and opened this mobile vet service in January of 2023.

"We can do wellness exams, medical exams, diagnostic testing, blood work, x-rays, surgery, we do a lot of dentals," explained Smith before continuing, "We can provide a full gamut of services."

The first Wednesday of every month, Go Vet Go parks next to the Machias Police Department's building to help the residents in this area with all their veterinary needs.

"That's because we get so many calls from up here all the way to Mt. Desert, so we knew there was a need," said Smith.

Other days of the week Go Vet Go makes house calls within a one hour radius.

LouAnn Cox drove from Jonesboro to have two of her five Dachshunds seen by Smith.

"She's wonderful, very knowledgeable with foods and everything with your dogs. There's so much information she has to give you and she's not rushing you," explained Cox. "She really takes her time and makes sure the dogs get what they need."

Whether they are parked or making house calls, the staff at Go Vet Go say they are always on the move in order to provide much needed veterinary services to the animals in Hancock and Washington counties.

"I honestly love being there for people and providing the services that are needed," said Fields.

For more information, log onto govetgopets.com.