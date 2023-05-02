An Oakland couple is taking their love for cooking on the road with their very own food truck.

Across from the North Street playground in Waterville, Derek Defelice works the grill inside the Hero's On Wheels food truck.

"I served in the army from '03 to '09. I did two deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan," explained Derek DeFelice. "I've been out since 2009 and we finally found our passion."

The couple closed their Hero's House of Pizza business in Waterville in 2018, instead opting to work side by side with one another on the road.

The DeFelices say they have no regrets opening their own food truck. They say the Heros On Wheels business allows them to be their own boss.

"A lot of people have a hard time getting along with their husbands especially being around them so much. But we get in the truck and we only communicate about the orders that we need," explained Aaron DeFelice.

The couple loves making burgers, hot dogs, Caesar salads with homemade dressing and dough boys.

"Our most popular item is probably our steak bomb," said Derek DeFelice. "Everything is made to order. We get fresh bread trucked in from Massachusetts every week. It's an amazing seller."

"I got a steak and cheese, a couple hot dogs, a cheese burger and a chicken basket," shared customer Ryan Lindie.

When the duo isn't catering at weddings, campgrounds, festivals and other events, they park their business on the corner of Johnson Heights and North Street in Waterville. It just so happens to be where Derek's mother lives.

"I absolutely think it's fantastic. People love it," explained Judy DeFelice, Derek's mother. "I have watched crowds come by here. Even the daycare parents are enjoying it."

Customers can order online using the Hero's On Wheels Facebook page or stop by for lunch at their location on North Street.