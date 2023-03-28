Electricity Maine

BANGOR -- The Maine Public Utilities Commission held a public hearing in Bangor Tuesday night in regards to Versant Power's latest rate hike request.

In October, Versant Power filed to request a 32 percent increase in its distribution rate. This, after a more than 40 percent increase in the company's supply rate went into effect in January.

If approved, bills for average residential customers would rise by about $13 per month, or about $156 annually starting this summer.

Concerned ratepayers spoke in opposition to the proposed increase, questioning what that money would actually be used for.

"I'm on a fixed income, retired, Vietnam vet and retired Air Force on top of that. I just don't get it. I don't understand why the PUC gave them the rate increase before, and I sure as heck don't understand why they would do it now," William Mulherin said.

Versant Power argues the rate hike is necessary in order to pay for infrastructure investments, including smart meter upgrades, rising energy costs and inflation, as well as system reliability improvements.

Another public hearing will be held Wednesday at Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle.

