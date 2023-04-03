BANGOR - The United States Air Force Concert Band from Washington, D.C. came on the Good Morning Maine show today to play a few songs and promo tonight's event at Bangor High School.
The band has been on a 12 day tour throughout New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and they are finishing up here in Maine. Tonight will be the last show of the tour.
They will play at Peakes Auditorium in the high school at 7 p.m., which is open to the public and free of charge.
Check out the full video interview to hear a couple songs.