Artists from all over the world gather at the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture each summer. The rustic setting of the school allows participants to explore, create and focus on their craft uninterrupted.

"Every day there is a reminder that there's this purpose of art to engage the topics of the world, to try to explain our lived experience and to connect," explained faculty member Shaun Leonardo.

Fields of green and skies of blue surround the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture in Somerset County. This oasis is where artists spend nine weeks honing their skills while receiving instruction and technique tips from the five resident faculty artists on staff.

"There are moments in our artistic careers where process is more important that outcome and output," said Leonardo.

Participants, who must be 21-years-of age, work in all sorts of art forms like photography, ceramics as well as painting and sculpture.

"I work primarily in metal working and casting," said participant Abigail Lucien of Maryland.

Here at the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, each artist is provided with their own studio space to work in.

"Dedicating their attention to their practice fully is the primary offering or primary learning point," said Skowhegan School of Painting & Sculpture Co-Director Sarah Workneh. "When we're in our outside lives with distraction, even having to grocery shop and do your own dishes that takes up a lot of time and mental space, so all that is provided for them so they can focus on just thinking and working."

Workneh says approximately 2,500 artists apply for one of the 65 available spots each summer.

One reason this school is so highly sought after is because it is one of the few places that still teaches the ancient form of fresco painting, where paint is applied to wet plaster as that painting is being created.

Each year another fresco is added on top of a previous one in this school's fresco barn. It's an amazing display not seen by the public.

"Things you can't do outside of here is possible here," said Workneh.

However, artists from this school are responsible for the frescos that can be viewed daily inside the nearby South Solon Meeting House.

"We are a big force in the next generation of artists and makers," said Workneh.