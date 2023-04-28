WILLIAMS MURAL

ORONO -- The University of Maine held a dedication ceremony for its newly-named Beryl Warner Williams Hall.

Williams was a Bangor native and the first Black graduate to earn a mathematics degree at UMaine back in 1935.

She had a distinguished academic career at Morgan State University and went on to become an active civil rights leader in Baltimore.

UMaine Dean of Students Robert Dana spoke about Williams' legacy as a trailblazer.

"Sadly after receiving her master's degree, she was barred from teaching in Maine because of her skin color. As a citizen and a person, she looked that horror in the eye and proceeded to greatness," Dana said.

Williams went on to build networks and teach at a number of Black schools across the country.

She also led the desegregation of Baltimore's public schools.

Two large murals were recently displayed in the hall's atrium to pay tribute to Williams and celebrate Black heritage in Maine.

Anchor

Peter Dubois joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in September 2021. He comes to Bangor after working as a morning anchor and reporter at WJFW-TV in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Originally from the Seacoast New Hampshire area, Peter is thrilled to be back home in New England! Peter studied journalism at Keene State College, where he enjoyed serving as general manager of the school’s radio station, WKNH. During his free time, he enjoys skiing, creating music, cooking and spending time with his dog, Simba. He’s also a huge fan of Boston sports. You can reach Peter by email at pdubois@wvii.com if you have a story you’d like to share.

Recommended for you