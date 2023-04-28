ORONO -- The University of Maine held a dedication ceremony for its newly-named Beryl Warner Williams Hall.
Williams was a Bangor native and the first Black graduate to earn a mathematics degree at UMaine back in 1935.
She had a distinguished academic career at Morgan State University and went on to become an active civil rights leader in Baltimore.
UMaine Dean of Students Robert Dana spoke about Williams' legacy as a trailblazer.
"Sadly after receiving her master's degree, she was barred from teaching in Maine because of her skin color. As a citizen and a person, she looked that horror in the eye and proceeded to greatness," Dana said.
Williams went on to build networks and teach at a number of Black schools across the country.
She also led the desegregation of Baltimore's public schools.
Two large murals were recently displayed in the hall's atrium to pay tribute to Williams and celebrate Black heritage in Maine.