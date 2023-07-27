BANGOR -- U.S. Marshals arrested a fugitive from Texas in Bangor Thursday.
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 36-year-old Christopher Ratcliff of Gilmer, Texas was wanted on warrants for first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
A collaborative investigation led authorities to Bangor, where Ratcliff was identified as a passenger in a vehicle.
He was apprehended without incident and charged as a fugitive from justice.
He will be arraigned in Maine pending his extradition back to Texas.