The University of Maine just got a big boost from the National Institutes of Health. The NIH honored the school with a Center of Biomedical Research Excellence or COBRE award. It's worth $11.3 million and will support biomedical research.
U-Maine says the COBRE award will focus on research about the mechanisms that regulate cellular behavior in response to cues from outside the cells, from the impact of persistent viral infections to muscle cell development. The research has the potential to inform future treatment of infectious diseases, neuromuscular disorders, and muscle aging and regeneration.
This is the first COBRE award given to UMaine.
Professor and Director of the Graduate School of Biomedical Science and Engineering at UMaine said, “This award will transform the landscape of biomedical research at the University of Maine and foster innovation in the life sciences statewide."