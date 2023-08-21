MAINE (AP) -- The Coast Guard says two men jumped overboard to save themselves after a fire engulfed a 48-foot yacht off the Maine coast.
It happened on Saturday. Several lobster boats came to the rescue, and one plucked the men out of the water. The Coast Guard emphasized the importance of fellow boaters who came to the rescue, averting tragedy.
A witness who photographed the burning yacht said four lobster boats were on the scene.
The coast guard did not identify the two men aboard the yacht, called the Titan. It was unclear where the yacht was based.
The coast guard estimated that it took roughly an hour for a rescue vessel to arrive on the scene.