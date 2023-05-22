AUGUSTA -- The trial began today for a New York man accused of murder after a dispute over a ride to the airport.

Jashawn Lipscombe also known as Jashuan Lipscombe is being charged for the shooting death of Joseph Tracy back in 2020.

Police detectives testified to finding blood spatter patterns throughout the bathroom area of the Home Place Inn apartment located at 150 College Avenue in Waterville.

The defense argued the area is known to have reports of criminal gun activity, noting that a shell casing was found outside the apartment at least more than 10 feet from where Tracy was found upon EMT’s arrival.

The state later called David Westin, a resident in the nearby area, to the stand who testified that Lipscombe walked into his driveway asking to use the phone to call a ride.

Westin testified that he noticed Lipscombe's clothing was ripped.

Lipscombe allegedly said his clothing was ripped during an argument with his girlfriend earlier that day.

The defense pointed out that Westin has added additional details to his original statement to police after meeting with officers several times throughout the investigation.